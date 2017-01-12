Five stories in the news today, Jan. 12

Five stories in the news today, Jan. 12

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Justin Trudeau's cross-country tour to touch base with average Canadians begins today. The first leg starts in the Ottawa area and winds up in London, Ont., on Friday, with stops along the way at a number of Ontario towns and cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13924384383087_high.jpg 7 hr pip 1
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... 8 hr Canadian 2
News Ontario Imposes Tougher Ventilation Requirements 10 hr James 1
News This is a real emergency': Chilling artifacts f... 10 hr will fiction be r... 1
Young, Munson's A Brief Introduction To Fluid M... 15 hr mark 3
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Wed Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Federal government needs help tackling cyberthr... Wed Mario 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,790 • Total comments across all topics: 277,851,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC