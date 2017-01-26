Five dead in shooting in Canadian mosque

Five dead in shooting in Canadian mosque

At least five people were killed on Sunday night in a shooting attack on a mosque in Quebec City in the province of Quebec in Canada. An eyewitness told Reuters that as many as three gunmen had opened fire as about 40 people were gathered at the mosque for evening prayers.

