Federal government needs help tackling cyberthreats, internal report warns
There are 1 comment on the The Chronicle Herald story from 12 hrs ago, titled Federal government needs help tackling cyberthreats, internal report warns. In it, The Chronicle Herald reports that:
The Canadian government is "simply not up to the overall challenge" of fending off cyberthreats on its own and must partner with the private sector and the United States to tackle the problem, warns a federally commissioned report. Canada is a prime target for cybercrime, state-sponsored attacks and lone hackers, and government officials have a crucial role to play in helping fend them off, the authors conclude.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 10 hrs ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|8 hr
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Worst highway bottlenecks, according to CAA
|10 hr
|MPs MPPs no care
|1
|Canada's worst traffic bottlenecks cost drivers...
|10 hr
|CAA
|1
|Wild, windy night expected for Halton, damage, ...
|10 hr
|now all turned 2 ice
|1
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|10 hr
|loads 4 broker ow...
|8
|Toronto Surges Ahead to Lead Canadian Luxury Ma...
|10 hr
|no Ont Tax help
|1
|Ask a First Nations a question. (Oct '12)
|21 hr
|laurax
|77
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC