Federal government needs help tackling cyberthreats, internal report warns

The Canadian government is "simply not up to the overall challenge" of fending off cyberthreats on its own and must partner with the private sector and the United States to tackle the problem, warns a federally commissioned report. Canada is a prime target for cybercrime, state-sponsored attacks and lone hackers, and government officials have a crucial role to play in helping fend them off, the authors conclude.

Mario

Toronto, Canada

http://www.topix.com/world/2017/01/italy-arre...
