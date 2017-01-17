Experts seeing uptick in great white ...

Experts seeing uptick in great white sightings

Three great white sharks have been spotted off the Florida coast in the past two weeks, including one near Juno Beach on Sunday. More shark stories Shark experts say there's an uptick in sightings across the state.

Canada

