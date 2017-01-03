Ex-military medic's court martial on ...

Ex-military medic's court martial on sex assault charges, breach of trust, to begin in Gatineau

Former petty officer James Wilks, whose job was mainly to screen people seeking to join Canada's military, is accused of fondling women during medical exams at recruiting centres in London and Thunder Bay between 2005 and 2009. A former military medic will face his third court martial Monday, on charges of sexual assault and breach of trust.

