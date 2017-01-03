Ex-military medic's court martial on sex assault charges, breach of trust, to begin in Gatineau
Former petty officer James Wilks, whose job was mainly to screen people seeking to join Canada's military, is accused of fondling women during medical exams at recruiting centres in London and Thunder Bay between 2005 and 2009. A former military medic will face his third court martial Monday, on charges of sexual assault and breach of trust.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|2 hr
|Gog
|1
|Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat...
|11 hr
|help on way
|3
|Canadian Taxpayersa Federation releases New Yea...
|11 hr
|Walter
|4
|Lots of snow on the way for Halton
|17 hr
|Hazel
|1
|Vancouver BC 'ugly people capital' of North Ame... (Aug '12)
|19 hr
|sandra li
|24
|100% free ismaili date site free membership
|Sat
|Aliay
|1
|Engineered Autism
|Sat
|Well phhuck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC