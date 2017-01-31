Editorial: Dark night
There are 1 comment on the The Guardian story from 11 hrs ago, titled Editorial: Dark night.
The attack, on a Sainte Foy mosque, left six people dead and 19 injured. As of this writing, two people have been detained, one as a suspect, the other as a witness, and the police have not revealed the motive behind the attack.
Acton, Canada
#1 7 hrs ago
Halton Police services chair & Oakville mayor issues statement on terrorist attack in Quebec City
Read the original story w/Photo 33 min ago | InsideHalton.com
Oakville Mayor Rob Burton, on behalf of Council and the Town of Oakville, issued a statement Monday, Jan. 30 on the terrorist attack in Quebec City, Sunday, Jan. 29.
"It is with utter shock and disgust that we were informed of the repulsive act of terrorism targeting Muslims in Quebec City on Sunday.
On behalf of the entire Town of Oakville, we offer our condolences and prayers to all concerned in this tragedy," stated Burton, in a media release.
