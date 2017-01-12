Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate change on seismic activity
There are 1 comment on the GlobalNews story from 14 hrs ago, titled Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate change on seismic activity. In it, GlobalNews reports that:
Natural disasters are expected to increase as climate change pushes global temperatures higher, and some scientists believe earthquakes will also become more frequent. "An earthquake fault that is primed and ready to go is like a coiled spring all that is needed to set it off is - quite literally - the pressure of a handshake," scientist Bill McGuire, author of Waking the Giant: How a changing climate triggers earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanoes, wrote in the Guardian last fall.
Pickering, Canada
#1 11 hrs ago
