Early U.S. softwood lumber finding stokes fear of job losses in Canada
The U.S. International Trade Commission says it has found there was a reasonable indication that softwood lumber products from Canada materially injured American producers, setting the stage for the imposition of preliminary duties that softwood producers fear could impact Canadian jobs. The trade commission announced Friday that it made an initial determination of harm from Canadian lumber that is "allegedly subsidized and sold in the United States at less than fair value."
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadians reported safe after Florida airport s...
|9 hr
|GetYOUangry
|2
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|10 hr
|Tim
|1
|Trudeau aims to connect with Canadians in coffe...
|10 hr
|woolybacks vs sco...
|1
|Read This Before You Follow Through On Those Pl...
|10 hr
|berklee
|2
|Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat...
|10 hr
|sad state of affairs
|1
|Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08)
|11 hr
|more air traffic ...
|18
|free ismaili date | ismaili dating | ismaili so... (Jan '12)
|Thu
|good 1 4 u
|13
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC