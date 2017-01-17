Early U.S. softwood lumber finding st...

Early U.S. softwood lumber finding stokes fear of job losses in Canada

The U.S. International Trade Commission says it has found there was a reasonable indication that softwood lumber products from Canada materially injured American producers, setting the stage for the imposition of preliminary duties that softwood producers fear could impact Canadian jobs. The trade commission announced Friday that it made an initial determination of harm from Canadian lumber that is "allegedly subsidized and sold in the United States at less than fair value."

Canada

