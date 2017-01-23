There are on the Reuters story from 15 hrs ago, titled Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment vehicle with Canada's Caisse de depot. In it, Reuters reports that:

Jan 23 Dubai ports operator DP World said on Monday it was partnering with Canadian pension fund manager Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec to create an investment vehicle worth US$3.7 billion that would invest in ports and terminals worldwide. DP World will hold a 55 percent share in the vehicle while Caisse de depot, a long-term institutional investor that manages funds for public pension and insurance plans, will own 45 percent.

