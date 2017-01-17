Doctor-assisted suicide could save Ca...

Doctor-assisted suicide could save Canada up to $139 million each year, Alberta study suggests

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: National Post

Doctor-assisted suicide could save Canada tens of millions of dollars annually by avoiding aggressive and expensive "end-of-life" care, according to a provocative new analysis. The savings - up to $139 million annually - will almost certainly dwarf the costs associated with helping dying patients kill themselves, University of Calgary researchers report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GTAA says airport expansion will benefit Halton 3 hr what were their r... 1
News Union asks PM to reject advice to relax anti-du... 6 hr Bad Homber Wallers 1
What is Canadian residential Voltage - 120V or ... (Jan '08) 21 hr CSA 21
News Breaugh gets nod for NDP in Lunenburg 21 hr Granny 1
News A 'Shark Tank' celebrity hopes to emulate Trump... 22 hr Vote 4 Charlie An... 2
News Trump looms large as Canada, allies finalize pl... 22 hr Vote 4 Charlie An... 1
News Angus moves into second phase of possible NDP l... 22 hr Vote 4 Charlie 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,601 • Total comments across all topics: 278,180,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC