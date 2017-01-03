CP Rail charged after train allegedly ordered parked without brakes near Revelstoke
CP Rail and two individuals were charged in connection with an incident where a train was allegedly ordered to be parked without the brakes properly applied near Revelstoke. The company, along with former Mountain Division superintendent Mark Jackson, and Tim McLelland were charged with two counts of contravening an emergency directive made by the federal Minister of Transport.
