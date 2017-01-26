Conservatives strive for focus, unity in next sitting of Parliament
The federal Conservatives are gathered in Quebec City - a place all but forgotten by the Liberals, Opposition MPs say - to hash out how best to frame Justin Trudeau as a man out of touch with the concerns of Canadians. The prime minister has no "Quebec lieutenant," nor any coherent strategy for protecting Quebec jobs from the trade battles that loom over softwood lumber and NAFTA, interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose said Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|2 hr
|Monsters Inside eh
|2
|Halton requesting additional funds for paramedi...
|4 hr
|STEM
|1
|Ontario, Canada Pilot Found Guilty On Two Misco...
|7 hr
|OPP neutral eh
|1
|Report to offer 'ideas' for stemming crisis in ...
|7 hr
|OPP neutral eh
|1
|Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Tr...
|8 hr
|GOP
|1
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|8 hr
|CRA waste of skin
|1
|Voting for Conservative leader: What would Step...
|8 hr
|Who really cares
|1
|What is Canadian residential Voltage - 120V or ... (Jan '08)
|Jan 22
|CSA
|21
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC