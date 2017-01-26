Conservatives strive for focus, unity...

Conservatives strive for focus, unity in next sitting of Parliament

12 hrs ago

The federal Conservatives are gathered in Quebec City - a place all but forgotten by the Liberals, Opposition MPs say - to hash out how best to frame Justin Trudeau as a man out of touch with the concerns of Canadians. The prime minister has no "Quebec lieutenant," nor any coherent strategy for protecting Quebec jobs from the trade battles that loom over softwood lumber and NAFTA, interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose said Wednesday.

Canada

