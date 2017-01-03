Conservative MP Lisa Raitt sets sights on leadership rivals O'Leary, Leitch
There are 1 comment on the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times story from 19 hrs ago, titled Conservative MP Lisa Raitt sets sights on leadership rivals O'Leary, Leitch.
Gambling that Canadian Conservatives will reject Donald Trump-style politics, Tory leadership candidate Lisa Raitt launched an assault Wednesday on two prominent rivals she fears could destroy the party if elected. Canadians will return the Conservatives to power in Ottawa if the party selects a principled leader who offers sensible policies, Raitt told a news conference in the national capital.
Toronto, Canada
#1 8 hrs ago
