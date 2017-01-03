Conservative MP Lisa Raitt sets sight...

Conservative MP Lisa Raitt sets sights on leadership rivals O'Leary, Leitch

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times

Gambling that Canadian Conservatives will reject Donald Trump-style politics, Tory leadership candidate Lisa Raitt launched an assault Wednesday on two prominent rivals she fears could destroy the party if elected. Canadians will return the Conservatives to power in Ottawa if the party selects a principled leader who offers sensible policies, Raitt told a news conference in the national capital.

Raitt launched website

Toronto, Canada

#1 8 hrs ago
http://www.stopkevinoleary.com/
Canada

