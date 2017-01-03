Comedian Ali Hassan set to talk about...

Comedian Ali Hassan set to talk about Trump, Islam on 'Muslim, Interrupted' tour

The Canadian comedian had the chance to test-drive his solo show "Muslim, Interrupted" during a month-long run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last year. But Hassan said Trump's historic U.S. presidential win marks a "whole new ball game" with the addition of fresh material to his act, while also sharing personal experiences about his relationship with Islam.

