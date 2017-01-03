Comedian Ali Hassan set to talk about Trump, Islam on 'Muslim, Interrupted' tour
The Canadian comedian had the chance to test-drive his solo show "Muslim, Interrupted" during a month-long run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last year. But Hassan said Trump's historic U.S. presidential win marks a "whole new ball game" with the addition of fresh material to his act, while also sharing personal experiences about his relationship with Islam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ask a First Nations a question. (Oct '12)
|3 hr
|laurax
|77
|Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test
|11 hr
|PET
|1
|Flu rates are on the rise in Oakville and acros...
|11 hr
|r injections a ki...
|1
|Canadian ports anticipate higher cargo volume s...
|16 hr
|Sea
|1
|School bus cancellations pile up around GTA as ...
|17 hr
|Icy rain coming 2
|1
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Mon
|Beeyotch Lastcall
|5
|Engineered Autism
|Mon
|Lyon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC