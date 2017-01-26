Chinese tourists deterred by Canadian visa rules, trade delegation hears
Ottawa needs to streamline its "arduous" visa application process if it wants to increase the number of Chinese tourists coming to Canada, a Canadian trade delegation has been told. Canadian visas have long been viewed as the most onerous to obtain in China, said a report released by the Tourism Industry Association of Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|59 min
|Billy Hill - Hill...
|4
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|5 hr
|Cadaverously old ...
|4
|Vacationing in Canada's backyard (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Cadaverously old ...
|2
|Will Halton Hills become the byway for a new hi... (Jun '10)
|15 hr
|she full of it
|9
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|20 hr
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|21 hr
|Pharting Phart
|3
|Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Tr...
|Fri
|Pip in Edmonton
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC