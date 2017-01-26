Chinese tourists deterred by Canadian...

Chinese tourists deterred by Canadian visa rules, trade delegation hears

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Ottawa needs to streamline its "arduous" visa application process if it wants to increase the number of Chinese tourists coming to Canada, a Canadian trade delegation has been told. Canadian visas have long been viewed as the most onerous to obtain in China, said a report released by the Tourism Industry Association of Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an... 59 min Billy Hill - Hill... 4
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 5 hr Cadaverously old ... 4
News Vacationing in Canada's backyard (Jun '16) 5 hr Cadaverously old ... 2
News Will Halton Hills become the byway for a new hi... (Jun '10) 15 hr she full of it 9
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... 20 hr Stop Statism 2
News Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm... 21 hr Pharting Phart 3
News Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Tr... Fri Pip in Edmonton 2
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,965 • Total comments across all topics: 278,333,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC