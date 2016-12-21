Changing Ottawa: As we hit Canada's 150th, where is the capital going?
It began life 190 years ago as Bytown, founded to house labourers who had been recruited to build the Rideau Canal. For its first few decades, it was a crude, notoriously lawless frontier settlement.
