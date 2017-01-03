Celebrate Canada's 150th birthday Kel...

Celebrate Canada's 150th birthday Kelowna-style

Kelowna has $150,000 to spend on celebrating Canada's 150th birthday- and it plans on making it a year-long celebration that includes plenty of events with a 150 theme. In the last three city budgets, council has earmarked $50,000 each to put towards paying the long list of events including a $35,000 grant to enhance the annual Canada Day celebration downtown on July 1, the Pianos In The Park program, Arts on the Avenue and Parks Alive.

Canada

