Canuck cliche? Are Canadians really a...

Canuck cliche? Are Canadians really as nice as Meryl Streep and the world insist?

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

When Michigan-born author Kerry Colburn started dating a Canadian, her girlfriends had an immediate great impression of him - without even meeting the guy. "They would say, 'Oh you're so lucky, you're dating a Canadian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada 36 min NOT ENOUGH 1
Young, Munson's A Brief Introduction To Fluid M... 55 min mark 18
why are Canadians so gay? (Dec '12) 1 hr Miamigirl15 381
News The spy named Gideon: New book tells story of R... 2 hr what to tell them 1
News Winter-weary rejoice: Climatologist says more w... 4 hr Pearl 1
News U.S. dairy groups urge Trump to set his sights ... 4 hr is more trouble c... 1
News How these volunteers save low-income kids from ... 4 hr Pearl 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,192 • Total comments across all topics: 277,872,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC