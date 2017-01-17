There are on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 17 hrs ago, titled Canadians reported safe after Florida airport shooting that left five dead. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

Canadian government officials were trying to determine whether any Canadians were among the casualties of a mass shooting Friday in the baggage area of the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The office of Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Dion said it had no immediate information about Canadian citizens being among the five people reported dead or eight injured after a gunman opened fire.

