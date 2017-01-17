Canadians reported safe after Florida...

Canadians reported safe after Florida airport shooting that left five dead

There are 3 comments on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 17 hrs ago, titled Canadians reported safe after Florida airport shooting that left five dead. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

Canadian government officials were trying to determine whether any Canadians were among the casualties of a mass shooting Friday in the baggage area of the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The office of Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Dion said it had no immediate information about Canadian citizens being among the five people reported dead or eight injured after a gunman opened fire.

safe

Toronto, Canada

#1 13 hrs ago
GetYOUangry

MontrÃ©al, Canada

#2 11 hrs ago
Canadians reported safe?

80% of Canadians fly and stay in Florida as "winter birds" or visit for vacation and all this article mentioned that Canadians were safe.

What about the ones who passed? Any remorse or condolences? Not one piece of the article mentioned love for the "brothers, sisters, and family" down south?

Typical.

I say a wall should be built south and north.
Northern wall

Ottawa, Canada

#3 2 hrs ago
The availability of guns is a major problem. Maybe they should be banned from flights except for the Air Marshals. I am surprised that there has been no mention of a northern wall.
Canada

