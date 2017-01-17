Canadians reported safe after Florida airport shooting that left five dead
Canadian government officials were trying to determine whether any Canadians were among the casualties of a mass shooting Friday in the baggage area of the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The office of Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Dion said it had no immediate information about Canadian citizens being among the five people reported dead or eight injured after a gunman opened fire.
Toronto, Canada
#1 13 hrs ago
MontrÃ©al, Canada
#2 11 hrs ago
Canadians reported safe?
80% of Canadians fly and stay in Florida as "winter birds" or visit for vacation and all this article mentioned that Canadians were safe.
What about the ones who passed? Any remorse or condolences? Not one piece of the article mentioned love for the "brothers, sisters, and family" down south?
Typical.
I say a wall should be built south and north.
Ottawa, Canada
#3 2 hrs ago
The availability of guns is a major problem. Maybe they should be banned from flights except for the Air Marshals. I am surprised that there has been no mention of a northern wall.
