Canadians prepare for New Year's Day polar bear swims coast to coast
Thousands of Canadians will ring in the new year by dipping into the country's frigid oceans and lakes today. The polar bear swims are held annually in a number of communities including Vancouver, Toronto, Halifax and Charlottetown, and proceeds from donations go to various charities.
