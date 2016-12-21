Canadians prepare for New Year's Day ...

Canadians prepare for New Year's Day polar bear swims coast to coast

18 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Thousands of Canadians will ring in the new year by dipping into the country's frigid oceans and lakes today. The polar bear swims are held annually in a number of communities including Vancouver, Toronto, Halifax and Charlottetown, and proceeds from donations go to various charities.

