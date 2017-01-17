Canadians expected to rally

There are 1 comment on the Vernon Morning Star story from 14 hrs ago, titled Canadians expected to rally. In it, Vernon Morning Star reports that:

Okanagan Valley will rally at The Sails at the foot of Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna in support of the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. Tens of thousands of women are travelling to Washington, D.C. to be part of this historic march on the U.S. capital. For those unable to attend that event, 616 marches in support are being held in more than 57 countries worldwide, including more than 24 Canadian cities.

Erin

Toronto, Canada

Canada

