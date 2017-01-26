Canadian Press NewsAlert: Three accus...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Three accused human smugglers not guilty

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

A jury deciding the fate of four men accused of using a derelict cargo ship to smuggle hundreds of Tamil asylum seekers into Canada is having a difficult time reaching verdicts. The 12 jurors began their deliberations last Thursday in the case of two Canadians and two Sri Lankans who have pleaded not guilty to organizing or assisting the 2010 voyage of MV Sun Sea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm... 6 hr Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Black Press hosts up-Island career fair 11 hr RDL 1
News MP Damoff provides latest info on airplane nois... 17 hr many no care 4 U 1
News Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap... Tue legal xpert a fool 2
News Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t... Tue tax was 2 end wit... 2
News Alberta couple that used 'natural person' tax-e... Tue appealed 2 Fed Court 2
News Bolton couple travelled 3,500-miles a " to get ... (Oct '09) Tue xpert wants 2 kee... 36
What is Canadian residential Voltage - 120V or ... (Jan '08) Jan 22 CSA 21
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,564 • Total comments across all topics: 278,267,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC