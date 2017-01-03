Canadian ports anticipate higher carg...

Canadian ports anticipate higher cargo volume shipments in 2017

There are 1 comment on the SooToday story from 18 hrs ago, titled Canadian ports anticipate higher cargo volume shipments in 2017. In it, SooToday reports that:

The Port of Montreal says a new cargo terminal should again bolster volumes, which grew 10 per cent in 2016 to a record 35.2 million tonnes. The Ontario ports of Hamilton and Thunder Bay say increased shipments of steel and wheat respectively should boost volumes above around nine million tonnes each handled last year.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Sea

Pickering, Canada

#1 22 min ago
http://www.topix.com/ca/ontario/2017/01/lake-...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News School bus cancellations pile up around GTA as ... 52 min Icy rain coming 2 1
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... 10 hr Beeyotch Lastcall 5
Engineered Autism 10 hr Lyon 2
News Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat... Mon help on way 3
News Canadian Taxpayersa Federation releases New Yea... Mon Walter 4
News Lots of snow on the way for Halton Sun Hazel 1
Vancouver BC 'ugly people capital' of North Ame... (Aug '12) Sun sandra li 24
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,948 • Total comments across all topics: 277,774,875

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC