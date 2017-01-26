Canadian Mosque president: 5 dead in Quebec City shooting
Police survey the scene after a deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, Sunday. Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act “barbaric violence” and expressed solidarity with victims' families.
