Canadian filmmakers choose potential candidates for new Heritage Minutes
Organizers behind Canada's Heritage Minutes are asking filmmakers to draft up their best proposals for new additions to the series on key moments or figures in the country's history. Historica Canada says they'll produce two new one-minute films this year that join recent additions like the stories of Viola Desmond and Chanie Wenjack.
