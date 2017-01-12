Canadian filmmakers choose potential ...

Canadian filmmakers choose potential candidates for new Heritage Minutes

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Organizers behind Canada's Heritage Minutes are asking filmmakers to draft up their best proposals for new additions to the series on key moments or figures in the country's history. Historica Canada says they'll produce two new one-minute films this year that join recent additions like the stories of Viola Desmond and Chanie Wenjack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Free Best Ismaili Dating Site 3 hr Aminaa 1
free ismaili date | ismaili dating | ismaili so... (Jan '12) 3 hr Adhernah 14
News More immigrants coming to Atlantic Canada, but ... 10 hr same gone on be4 1
News Canadian 911 services need a big upgrade, CRTC ... 10 hr lotsa cash wasted... 1
News Halton Women's Place hosting International Wome... 10 hr MLK 1
News FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada 12 hr PILASTER PIN-UPS 6
News Mayor lists Town's 2014 accomplishments and upc... (Dec '14) 13 hr just like tricky 20
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,956 • Total comments across all topics: 277,977,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC