Canadian bishop who opposed LGBTQ school rules steps down
Pope Francis has accepted the early resignation of a Canadian bishop who came under fire in Calgary for opposing LGBTQ guidelines for public schools. The Vatican's one-sentence announcement Wednesday about Bishop Frederick Henry's departure made no mention of the controversy in Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pilot facing impaired charges 'the worst I have...
|7 hr
|Scare Canada
|1
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|18 hr
|Mom
|1
|Area residents urged to join Sirens for Life bl... (Jul '09)
|23 hr
|other sirens
|8
|U.S. comes first, Trump official says about Can...
|Tue
|Hat
|2
|BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests
|Tue
|Yogi
|1
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|Tue
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|Tue
|24or6to4
|3
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC