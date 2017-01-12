Canadian 911 services need a big upgrade, CRTC hears
There are 1 comment on the MacLeans story from 8 hrs ago, titled Canadian 911 services need a big upgrade, CRTC hears. In it, MacLeans reports that:
It's going to take a lot more than new regulations to allow all Canadians to send urgent, life-and-death text and video messages to emergency call centres, say advocates of so-called next-generation 911 services. Organizations, including the Canadian Interoperability Technology Interest Group, say a hearing this week by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission into expanding 911 service across the country is just the beginning of what's needed to upgrade services to take advantage of new technologies.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at MacLeans.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 6 hrs ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More immigrants coming to Atlantic Canada, but ...
|6 hr
|same gone on be4
|1
|Halton Women's Place hosting International Wome...
|6 hr
|MLK
|1
|FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada
|8 hr
|PILASTER PIN-UPS
|6
|Mayor lists Town's 2014 accomplishments and upc... (Dec '14)
|9 hr
|just like tricky
|20
|Trudeau will not stop on P.E.I. for his trip ea...
|9 hr
|Galen
|1
|Flooding near Creston, B.C., forces evacuation ...
|9 hr
|Galen
|1
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|11 hr
|another needs 2 b...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC