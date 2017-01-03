Canada's worst traffic bottlenecks co...

Canada's worst traffic bottlenecks cost drivers 11.5M hours in delays each year

There are 1 comment on the The News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Canada's worst traffic bottlenecks cost drivers 11.5M hours in delays each year. In it, The News reports that:

A new report suggests some of Canada's worst traffic bottlenecks are serious enough to compare with those in major American cities like New York and Los Angeles. The report commissioned by the Canadian Automobile Association found that the most consistently congested stretch of highway in the country, a portion of Highway 401 running through central Toronto, is the ninth most clogged artery in Canada and the United States.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
CAA

Toronto, Canada

#1 8 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/world/canada/2017/01/wor...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... 6 hr Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Federal government needs help tackling cyberthr... 7 hr Mario 1
News Worst highway bottlenecks, according to CAA 7 hr MPs MPPs no care 1
News Wild, windy night expected for Halton, damage, ... 8 hr now all turned 2 ice 1
News Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14) 8 hr loads 4 broker ow... 8
News Toronto Surges Ahead to Lead Canadian Luxury Ma... 8 hr no Ont Tax help 1
Ask a First Nations a question. (Oct '12) 18 hr laurax 77
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,448 • Total comments across all topics: 277,814,550

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC