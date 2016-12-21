Canada's weak dollar, First Nations h...

Canada's weak dollar, First Nations history among issues that most embarrass Canadians: poll

12 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Two thirds of Canadians say they're embarrassed about being Canadian or living in Canada for one reason or another, according to an Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of Global News. Thirty-three per cent pinpointed the low-trading loonie as the single most embarrassing issue, followed by Canada's history with First Nations and Canadians' excessive political correctness .

