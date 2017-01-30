Canada's relationship with Trump's America: Harjit Sajjan speaks out, Vancouver protest at consolate

A day after Canada's Immigration Minister, Ahmed Hussen, clarified that Canadian citizens with dual citizenship from the seven countries announced in the US travel ban will not be affected, the nation's Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says talks continue with US officials. "Our conversations and meetings have started and we look forward to discussions and once we have a good understanding of what's going on moving forward, we will move very quickly on the recent concerns for Canadian passport holders."

