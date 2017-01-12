Canada's party for Trump: Poutine, salmon, and a reduced bill for taxpayers

As the Canadian government prepares its quadrennial U.S. presidential inauguration bash at its embassy on Pennsylvania Avenue, this year's menu plans include poutine, salmon, beef, tourtiere - and a reduced bill for taxpayers. The government hopes to have companies foot the full cost for this year's festivities, unlike in 2013, when sponsors covered three-quarters of the cost and taxpayers paid the remaining $44,096, according to documents obtained by The Canadian Press through the Access to Information Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.