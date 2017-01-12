Canada returns two 200 million-year-o...

Canada returns two 200 million-year-old marine fossils smuggled from China

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Canada has repatriated to China the fossil of a 220-million-year-old Saurichthys, a predatory fish with a long snout. Canada has repatriated to China a 250-million-year-old fossil of an Ichthyosaur, a dolphin-like reptile that featured a long snout and big eyes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winter-weary rejoice: Climatologist says more w... 1 hr Pearl 1
News U.S. dairy groups urge Trump to set his sights ... 1 hr is more trouble c... 1
News How these volunteers save low-income kids from ... 1 hr Pearl 1
News Burlington record pressing plant set to tap int... 1 hr off 2 press plates 1
News TVO's $2M donation a rare gift for Canada's str... 9 hr TVO 2
News Few fatalities from fentanyl in Halton last year 13 hr other allacies 1
News 13924384383087_high.jpg 21 hr pip 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,552 • Total comments across all topics: 277,867,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC