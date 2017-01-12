Canada returns two 200 million-year-old marine fossils smuggled from China
Canada has repatriated to China the fossil of a 220-million-year-old Saurichthys, a predatory fish with a long snout. Canada has repatriated to China a 250-million-year-old fossil of an Ichthyosaur, a dolphin-like reptile that featured a long snout and big eyes.
