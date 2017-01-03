Canada rental costs infographic shows 1 place pricier than Vancouver
Renting is becoming almost as unaffordable as buying. A new report has found just two neighbourhoods in Vancouver where renting is affordable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test
|2 hr
|PET
|1
|Flu rates are on the rise in Oakville and acros...
|2 hr
|r injections a ki...
|1
|Canadian ports anticipate higher cargo volume s...
|7 hr
|Sea
|1
|School bus cancellations pile up around GTA as ...
|8 hr
|Icy rain coming 2
|1
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|17 hr
|Beeyotch Lastcall
|5
|Engineered Autism
|18 hr
|Lyon
|2
|Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat...
|Mon
|help on way
|3
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC