Canada needs national strategy to tackle PTSD, say first responders

Group of first responders will visit Ottawa to call for national strategy to help paramedics, firefighters, police officers and veterans Former firefighter Norman Traversy poses for a photo at a firefighters memorial Tuesday, January 17, 2017 in Ottawa. Traversy, a former Mississauga firefighter with PTSD, is supporting a private member's bill that would create a national framework to track the disorder.

