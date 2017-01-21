Canada hopeful TPP can survive withou...

Canada hopeful TPP can survive without U.S., trade minister says

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Canada will consider pursuing a new multilateral Pacific Rim trade deal now that President Donald Trump has signaled the U.S. is abandoning the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in an interview Friday shortly before Trump's inauguration Canada would consider all its options with fellow TPP states, including whether a new deal can be salvaged without U.S. participation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to... 9 hr Arian 2
What is Canadian residential Voltage - 120V or ... (Jan '08) 12 hr Akash 20
News Louis Kamookak: how Inuit knowledge led the way... Fri Ben 1
News Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre Fri stupid move 1
News Trudeau urges mayors to keep close ties with Am... Fri Ben 1
Do Immigrants Hate White Canadians? (Aug '12) Fri Furstsettker 341
News Conservative leadership candidates square off a... Fri doomedtrump 3
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,857 • Total comments across all topics: 278,135,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC