Canada hopeful TPP can survive without U.S., trade minister says
Canada will consider pursuing a new multilateral Pacific Rim trade deal now that President Donald Trump has signaled the U.S. is abandoning the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in an interview Friday shortly before Trump's inauguration Canada would consider all its options with fellow TPP states, including whether a new deal can be salvaged without U.S. participation.
