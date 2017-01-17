Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large number of sea creatures washed up dead
Toronto, Jan. 2 : Thousands of dead herring, starfish, lobster, crabs and one whale mysteriously washed up dead on some Nova Scotia beaches over the past few weeks, media reports said. Tests by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and by Federal scientists for dissolved oxygen, salinity, temperature, disease, parasites or toxins were found to be negative and failed to determine factors that were fatal to the sea life, CBC News reports said.
