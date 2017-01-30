Canada 150: The man is still in motion
Emblematic of Canada's "can-do not can't-do" character, Richard Marvin Hansen exemplifies world champion figure skater Scott Hamilton's observation that the only disability in life is a bad attitude. His reputation has raised hundreds of millions of dollars in the cause of creating a world without barriers to others like him through the Rick Hansen Foundation and the Rick Hansen Institute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|scammers hbc financial - credit cards | ripp of... (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Ellie
|9
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|1 hr
|Hawaii Five-Hole
|11
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|3 hr
|NWO empire
|6
|5 dead in Mosque shooting in Canada, center's l...
|6 hr
|On Guard For Thee
|3
|Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08)
|7 hr
|Worse word on street
|13
|looking for grandview/galt training school for ... (Oct '08)
|17 hr
|Bambi1956
|232
|free ismaili date | ismaili dating | ismaili so... (Jan '12)
|Sun
|Kevin
|17
|What is Canadian residential Voltage - 120V or ... (Jan '08)
|Jan 22
|CSA
|21
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC