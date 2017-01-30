Canada 150: The man is still in motion

Canada 150: The man is still in motion

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Emblematic of Canada's "can-do not can't-do" character, Richard Marvin Hansen exemplifies world champion figure skater Scott Hamilton's observation that the only disability in life is a bad attitude. His reputation has raised hundreds of millions of dollars in the cause of creating a world without barriers to others like him through the Rick Hansen Foundation and the Rick Hansen Institute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
scammers hbc financial - credit cards | ripp of... (Apr '11) 1 hr Ellie 9
News On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an... 1 hr Hawaii Five-Hole 11
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 3 hr NWO empire 6
News 5 dead in Mosque shooting in Canada, center's l... 6 hr On Guard For Thee 3
News Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08) 7 hr Worse word on street 13
News looking for grandview/galt training school for ... (Oct '08) 17 hr Bambi1956 232
free ismaili date | ismaili dating | ismaili so... (Jan '12) Sun Kevin 17
What is Canadian residential Voltage - 120V or ... (Jan '08) Jan 22 CSA 21
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,280 • Total comments across all topics: 278,401,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC