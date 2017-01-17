Canada 150: Terry Fox's spirit still ...

Canada 150: Terry Fox's spirit still galvanizes us today

Does any image speak to Canadians of courage, fortitude and perseverance more than that of a young man crossing a vast, empty land with the halting rhythm of a hitching half-jog imposed by his missing right leg? Terry Fox has now been dead longer than he was alive. Yet, the spirit revealed in that grainy chronicle of an epic quest doomed to disappointment still galvanizes.

Canada

