Canada 150: Even more to see and do during year of celebrations
Canada already has a lot to offer travellers, but as the country celebrates its 150th birthday in 2017 with a year full of sesquicentennial celebrations, there's even more to see and do. "Because of the celebrations happening around the country, a normal festival event will be that more special because of the 150th anniversary.
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests
|6 min
|Yogi
|1
|U.S. comes first, Trump official says about Can...
|22 min
|yes
|1
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|1 hr
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|4 hr
|24or6to4
|3
|Trudeau holidays in another country as Canada b...
|Mon
|Nick
|1
|Smiles for Life: An achievement in community se...
|Sun
|Gold 4 fillings eh
|1
|free ismaili date | ismaili dating | ismaili so... (Jan '12)
|Sun
|Bob
|11
