Canada 150: David Suzuki developed a ...

Canada 150: David Suzuki developed a rare talent for mass public education

There are 1 comment on the Canada.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled Canada 150: David Suzuki developed a rare talent for mass public education. In it, Canada.com reports that:

Prophet, alarmist, doom-crier, clueless, rude, politically correct, a Canadian saint, a wealthy hypocrite, and Canada's environmental conscience. The one thing David Suzuki hasn't been called is dull.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Editor

Georgetown, Canada

#1 12 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/world/canada/2017/01/vid...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VIDEO: Crown attempts to stay MiningWatch Canad... 12 hr Editor 1
News What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for... 15 hr I Forgot My Shoes 1
News Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipe... 22 hr Town got Hush cash 1
News FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada Fri NOT ENOUGH 1
Young, Munson's A Brief Introduction To Fluid M... Fri mark 18
why are Canadians so gay? (Dec '12) Fri Miamigirl15 381
News The spy named Gideon: New book tells story of R... Fri what to tell them 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,154 • Total comments across all topics: 277,922,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC