Calgary courtroom full of prospective jurors for triple murder trial

A huge pool of prospective jurors was called to a Calgary courtroom Wednesday to choose a jury for the trial of a man accused of killing a little boy and his grandparents in 2014. Douglas Garland, 56, was arrested following the disappearance of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O'Brien in June, 2014.

