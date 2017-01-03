Bubble Guppies to kick off Canadian t...

Bubble Guppies to kick off Canadian tour in Wheat City

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Bubble Guppies Live! Ready to Rock will be stopping in Brandon on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium. It will be the show's first stop on a three-month tour across Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... 2 hr Gog 1
News Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat... 11 hr help on way 3
News Canadian Taxpayersa Federation releases New Yea... 11 hr Walter 4
News Lots of snow on the way for Halton 17 hr Hazel 1
Vancouver BC 'ugly people capital' of North Ame... (Aug '12) 19 hr sandra li 24
100% free ismaili date site free membership Sat Aliay 1
Engineered Autism Sat Well phhuck 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,962 • Total comments across all topics: 277,754,214

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC