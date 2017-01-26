Brandon Chamber of Commerce president upbeat about Westman's prospects
Brandon Chamber of Commerce president Terry Burgess expects a good year for growth in Manitoba, adding that it's important for Brandon to capitalize on that. So described Brandon Chamber of Commerce president Terry Burgess in response to the national entity's Crystal Ball Report, "Shock and Opportunity: Adapting to a Volatile World."
