Big White to host Pride celebration

Big White will host the inaugura Peak Pride celebration this spring, from April 7 to 9, 2017, an event that will celebrate self-expression and community, with a full line-up of events covering everything from family-friendly activities to high-voltage nightlife with top tier talent. Kelowna locals Dustyn Baulkham and Peter Breeze are co-producers of the festival.

