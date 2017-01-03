Begin ... In This Place? Confusion ov...

Begin ... In This Place? Confusion over province's Canada 150 slogan

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Jacques Poitras has been CBC's provincial affairs reporter in New Brunswick since 2000. Raised in Moncton, he also produces the CBC political podcast Spin Reduxit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Toronto area housing market caps $83-billion ye... 1 hr Loads of Tax cash 1
News Oakville Beaver launches bold new Metroland loo... 13 hr nice pict 1
News looking for grandview/galt training school for ... (Oct '08) 16 hr Dedetischart 231
News Pilot facing impaired charges 'the worst I have... Wed Scare Canada 1
News Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb... Tue Mom 1
News Area residents urged to join Sirens for Life bl... (Jul '09) Tue other sirens 8
U.S. comes first, Trump official says about Can... Tue Hat 2
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,533 • Total comments across all topics: 277,624,244

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC