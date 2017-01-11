B.C.'s five conditions set out for Tr...

B.C.'s five conditions set out for Trans Mountain pipeline approval

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

British Columbia Premier Christy Clark said Wednesday that all of her government's conditions had been met for approval of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline. Here is a list of the conditions the premier unveiled in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario Imposes Tougher Ventilation Requirements 1 hr James 1
News This is a real emergency': Chilling artifacts f... 1 hr will fiction be r... 1
Young, Munson's A Brief Introduction To Fluid M... 6 hr mark 3
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Wed Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Federal government needs help tackling cyberthr... Wed Mario 1
News Worst highway bottlenecks, according to CAA Wed MPs MPPs no care 1
News Canada's worst traffic bottlenecks cost drivers... Wed CAA 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,479 • Total comments across all topics: 277,837,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC