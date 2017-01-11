B.C.'s five conditions set out for Trans Mountain pipeline approval
British Columbia Premier Christy Clark said Wednesday that all of her government's conditions had been met for approval of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline. Here is a list of the conditions the premier unveiled in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario Imposes Tougher Ventilation Requirements
|1 hr
|James
|1
|This is a real emergency': Chilling artifacts f...
|1 hr
|will fiction be r...
|1
|Young, Munson's A Brief Introduction To Fluid M...
|6 hr
|mark
|3
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Wed
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Federal government needs help tackling cyberthr...
|Wed
|Mario
|1
|Worst highway bottlenecks, according to CAA
|Wed
|MPs MPPs no care
|1
|Canada's worst traffic bottlenecks cost drivers...
|Wed
|CAA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC