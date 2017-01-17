There are on the Canada.com story from 9 hrs ago, titled B.C.-Kinder Morgan revenue-sharing deal tears Canada's national fabric: expert. In it, Canada.com reports that:

A revenue-sharing agreement that helped convince British Columbia to support the $6.8 billion Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion threatens to tear the fabric of country, says a resource policy expert. The agreement with Kinder Morgan gives the province as much as $1 billion over 20 years.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Canada.com.