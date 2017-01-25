Autistic woman's family notifies P.E....

Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. government of lawsuit in bizarre case

The family of an autistic woman whose father was wrongly accused of sexually assaulting has served notice it will sue the P.E.I. government for how it handled the bizarre case. In a notice of litigation addressed to the provincial Justice Department, the parents say they intend to file a statement of claim in the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island after 90 days.

Canada

