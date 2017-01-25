Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. government of lawsuit in bizarre case
The family of an autistic woman whose father was wrongly accused of sexually assaulting has served notice it will sue the P.E.I. government for how it handled the bizarre case. In a notice of litigation addressed to the provincial Justice Department, the parents say they intend to file a statement of claim in the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island after 90 days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MP Damoff provides latest info on airplane nois...
|3 hr
|many no care 4 U
|1
|Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap...
|22 hr
|legal xpert a fool
|2
|Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t...
|23 hr
|tax was 2 end wit...
|2
|Alberta couple that used 'natural person' tax-e...
|Tue
|appealed 2 Fed Court
|2
|Bolton couple travelled 3,500-miles a " to get ... (Oct '09)
|Tue
|xpert wants 2 kee...
|36
|UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ...
|Tue
|nice goin NOT
|1
|U.S. city defends plan to draw water from Great...
|Tue
|mite get worse
|1
|What is Canadian residential Voltage - 120V or ... (Jan '08)
|Jan 22
|CSA
|21
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC