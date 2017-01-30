Armstrong: Canada and its prime minis...

Armstrong: Canada and its prime minister are looking pretty good about now, eh?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Jenice Armstrong is an award-winning columnist who writes about local and national news for the Daily News and Philly.com. She also produces the popular Sexy Singles feature that each summer spotlights the hottest bachelors and bachelorettes in Philly and the Oprah-style "My Favorite Things" Holiday Gift Guide/Giveaway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
reversed lies----native/white genocide 3 hr White Genocide 2
News 'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians affected ... 3 hr we will see 1
Muslim Single FREE DATING SITE 5 hr Ramhn 1
News Editorial: Dark night 5 hr just the beginning 1
Townhouses Langley BC New LANGLEY TOWNHOUSE 5 hr Roon 1
Langley TOWNHOUSE FOR SALE TOWNHOUSE LANGLEY 5 hr Roon 2
News 'Ovation worm': Bizarre new Burgess Shale speci... 6 hr Peter Ross 7
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,497 • Total comments across all topics: 278,430,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC