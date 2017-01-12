Ancient ice samples from northern Canada en route to University of Alberta
Twelve ice cores, which are a part of the Canadian Ice Core Archive, are currently on a more than 3,000 kilometre journey from Ottawa to Edmonton to be used for research. The samples were collected from northern Canada and are more than 10,000 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|38 min
|many roads still bad
|1
|MP answers questions from community
|43 min
|Torys no better
|1
|Wettest, snowiest December in Muskoka in decade...
|45 min
|Frosty
|1
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|47 min
|PET
|1
|VIDEO: Crown attempts to stay MiningWatch Canad...
|17 hr
|Editor
|1
|Canada 150: David Suzuki developed a rare talen...
|17 hr
|Editor
|1
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|20 hr
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC