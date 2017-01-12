Ancient ice samples from northern Can...

Ancient ice samples from northern Canada en route to University of Alberta

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Twelve ice cores, which are a part of the Canadian Ice Core Archive, are currently on a more than 3,000 kilometre journey from Ottawa to Edmonton to be used for research. The samples were collected from northern Canada and are more than 10,000 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko 38 min many roads still bad 1
News MP answers questions from community 43 min Torys no better 1
News Wettest, snowiest December in Muskoka in decade... 45 min Frosty 1
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... 47 min PET 1
News VIDEO: Crown attempts to stay MiningWatch Canad... 17 hr Editor 1
News Canada 150: David Suzuki developed a rare talen... 17 hr Editor 1
News What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for... 20 hr I Forgot My Shoes 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,769 • Total comments across all topics: 277,927,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC